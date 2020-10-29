Zeta brings 18 hours of rain to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’re at the beginning of an 18-hour rain event in Northeast Ohio.

Temperatures are in the low and mid-40’s, and they aren’t going anywhere.

Rain will blanket all of us until the overnight hours.

It will be steady.

The intensity of the rain will start to diminish by early to mid-evening.

The showers will still be around, just not as heavy.

Rainfall amounts will range from about a half inch in our lakefront communities to an inch and a half in areas further south.

We’ll start to dry out tomorrow and even see some breaks of sun.

Trick-or-Treat day looks dry with temperatures around 50.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

