CLEVELAND (WJW) — One more cool start to another day after a week of unseasonably cool weather, then your holiday weekend weather is about to warm up and then heat up.

Labor Day Weekend looking good! Sunny with temperatures climbing into the 80s with higher humidity.

Heading into September our humidity increases. Our upper 80’s will feel more like the low 90’s into Labor Day. We might actually hit 90 a couple of days! Sunny, dry, and hot for the unofficial end of summer. Stay cool and hydrated!

We’re in a dry weather pattern for now but look at the graphic above for how much rain we’ve had this summer.

