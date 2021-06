CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The storms are gone and behind them, we’re seeing 60s for highs.

The last time we had a high temperature under 70 degrees in late June was 2015!

We’ll see lots of sunshine with this cool weather. Also lots of wind.

Gusts will be near 25 mph.

We’re in the 70s tomorrow.

We warm up to normal towards the end of the week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: