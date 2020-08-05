Work week ending with warm temps, sunny skies across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re halfway to the weekend!

There are a few lingering lake clouds that will dissipate as sunset nears.

The remainder of the area is enjoying some sunshine on this Wednesday. This is the beginning of a gorgeous sunshiny stretch running concurrently with a gradual warming trend.

The long-range outlook shows very little chance for extreme heat through the middle of August! Northeast Ohio can expect more consistent summer heat starting the 3rd week of August.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: