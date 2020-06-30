Wonderful weather for your holiday week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There is very little movement in the pattern this week. That means if you picked this week as a vacation week, you are in wonderful shape!

Sunshine, decorative clouds, and warmth will greet you virtually all week. Toward the end of the 8-day period, highs in the 90s will be distinctly possible. Sweltering heat is in the forecast after the Independence Day holiday weekend.

A lot of pool/beach days planned. Protect yourself, UV Index at very high levels all week. Good water quality reports at all of our beaches today.

Sprinklers and watering cans will be put to use! No rain chance this week. Well below normal rainfall over the next 10+ days.

Our rain deficit will continue to grow. Currently Cleveland is down 0.85″ and Akron/Canton 0.59″ Many lawns are showing that distinctly-summer brownish hue that often appears in July and heading into the “Dog Days” of summer.

The pattern we are currently in is called an “OMEGA BLOCK” and ultimately consists of dry, warm days. We are tracking the long range pattern and the position of the 2 major high pressure ridges. When both start to merge that is a strong indication of warmer than normal temperatures and below normal rainfall over the next 2-3 weeks and possibly longer.

Independence Day Forecast: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80’s.

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: