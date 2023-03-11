CLEVELAND (WJW) — A few lingering flurries/snow showers Saturday morning will give way to drier mainly cloudy skies for the afternoon.

Here’s a look at snowfall totals on Friday:

Don’t forget, we spring ahead Sunday at 2 a.m. The sun will set at 7:29 p.m. Sunday!

Over the weekend, it’ll stay cold and wintry. Sunday, a quick system will move by giving us more scattered snow showers with light accumulation.

We are watching a second system during the day Sunday followed by general snow Monday with lake effect Tuesday.

Looking to the week ahead and into St. Patrick’s Day on Friday:

The pattern shift starts this week, with temperatures ranging 5-10° below average. Highs in the mid 30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20s. A brief warmup late next week then cooler than normal temps return.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.