Wintry weekend; See how much snow is expected as lake effect, clipper hit Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — While clocks are springing forward and we’ll gain an extra hour of daylight this weekend, Northeast Ohioans won’t be feeling spring just yet.

Wintry weather is expected throughout the weekend. Snowy periods, gusty winds and single-digit wind chills will hang around the greater Cleveland area.

Heavy wet snow, around 1″-3,” is expected into Saturday morning especially east of I-71. Roads will be slick. Right now it appears the swath of significant snow remains east of our area.

The following counties are under a winter weather advisory until noon on Saturday: Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Geauga, Mahoning, Trumbull and Tuscarawas.

Saturday night, lake effect snow shuts down and temps drop back into the teens. Clouds increase again on Sunday as a clipper brings scattered snow showers starting around 10 a.m. continuing throughout the afternoon. Temps will reach the mid-30s on Sunday.

There is a pot of gold at the end of the 8-day. Temperatures top in the 60s on St. Patrick’s Day!

Here is the latest FOX 8 Day forecast: