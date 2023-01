CLEVELAND (WJW) — Scattered rain/snow mix Friday morning. Mainly wet pavement although some slush on untreated surfaces. Overall flurries from time to time.

The last 9 days (Dec 28 to Jan 5) have been the warmest on record in northern Ohio and its not even close!

No big systems anytime soon. Looking ahead, colder conditions arrive MLK Jr. weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

