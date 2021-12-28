Wintry mix will bring slushy and slippery roads

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Today starts off cloudy, but dry. Temps top around 40 early this afternoon then drops a couple of degrees.

A wintry mix develops in the afternoon… timing 2-9PM.

Coating to 1″ slushy accumulations anticipated. Watch out for slippery roadways! Afternoon/evening commute not looking good. Take it slow!

Rainy conditions will prevail for our southern counties, no accumulation anticipated. Up to 0.75″ of rain possible.

We’re tracking yet another system Wednesday night. This one will bring rain showers to our area through 10AM Thursday. So far, we’re tied for the 6th warmest December on record.

Temperatures trending above average this last week of 2021. So far, Cleveland has secured the 6th spot on the warmest December on record list.

We’re ringing in the New Year on a MILD note. 50’s on tap. Showers arrive after 2AM so no travels worries surrounding the ball drop.

Ready for the cold? Changes in the New Year.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.