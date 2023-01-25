CLEVELAND (WJW) – A winter storm warning is in effect for Ottawa and Sandusky counties Wednesday until tonight at 11 p.m. We have a winter weather advisory issued for 11 p.m. tonight until 7 a.m. tomorrow.

Keep up with school closings here



Here is a look at how much snow we have seen so far:

A mix of rain and snow this evening before we switch back to all snow later tonight. Chance for any slushy areas to refreeze overnight and into tomorrow morning. Lake effect snow will kick in tonight with additional accumulations.

Cold and breezy tomorrow with scattered snow showers through the day. Temperatures will hang out in the low 30s all day long and will feel a bit colder with the breeze. The heart of the accumulating snowfall will stick to our snowbelt region.

Chance for a few more systems as we round out the month. Flurries will linger into Saturday with another chance for rain and snow on Sunday.

