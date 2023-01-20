CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cloudy as a few flurries continue tonight before coming to an end by early tomorrow morning.

A dusting is possible by the morning in a few locations. Temperatures will be cold, mid to upper 20s.

Quiet to start the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and seasonably cold temperatures. A few breaks of sunshine are possible, but the clouds will win out. Highs will climb into the mid 30s.

Sunday will be a different story. Our next panhandle system starts as a wintry mix and transitions to snow Sunday into Monday. Light, wet snow will move in during the morning and continue through most of the day. Light accumulations across the area with 1-3″ possible.

Another similar system mid week next week that we will need to keep an eye on.

These panhandle storm systems will be getting stronger over the next 2-3 weeks. As colder air heads east, snow potential rises each time!

Back around the holidays, signals were pointing to a several week period of mild weather with a return to more continuous cold around the third week of January. The switch back to winter has been a slow one but not surprising. The take home message is the pattern is looking more consistently COLDER (with partial breaks) for the remainder of the month into early February.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.