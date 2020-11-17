Wintry-mix this morning, followed by light lake-effect with wind chills in the 20s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A cold front is pushing in and mixing with moisture in the air.

We’re seeing a light rain/snow mix early.

Lake-effect will kick up around 8 a.m.

We’re not expecting much accumulation for most people.

Some people in the snowbelt could see 1 to 2 inches.

We will see some rays of sunshine, and we’ll be grateful for it.

Winds will be strong, and temperatures will be cold, making for wind chills in the 20s this afternoon.

Temperatures will slowly warm up as we get closer to the weekend.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

