Wintry mix moving in; When will flakes start to fly?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Starting your Christmas shopping or putting up decorations this weekend? It might be time to get out your winter boots.

Although we’ll be dry through the daylight hours on Saturday, a wintry mix moves in Saturday night.

A clipper will follow early Sunday bringing in around an inch.

It does look like we dry out for a few days but staying cool on Monday and Tuesday. We will see rain showers on Wednesday in the lower 40s. Thursday and Friday also look mainly dry as we creep back to near average. Saturday could get messy with rain changing back to snow.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: