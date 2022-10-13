CLEVELAND (WJW) – The system that brought us all the rainfall last night is moving out of the region. Here is a look at some of the rainfall totals from Wednesday night into Thursday morning:

Much colder tonight into early tomorrow morning with the chance for some patchy frost. We could also see some foggy areas, especially in the spots that saw the heavier rainfall overnight. Falling into the 40s and 30s by tomorrow morning.

Another chilly afternoon tomorrow with a breeze. Highs will climb back into the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. A quiet and dry day.

The Guardians are now scheduled to take on the Yankees Friday afternoon due to the heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds expected in the Bronx this evening. The forecast is looking so much better tomorrow!

Back home, we will have TWO SHOTS OF COLD air over the next week. The first one you’re already feeling today and another more potent one arrives next week.

Our first chance of a wintry mix in the forecast Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Any snowflakes are not expected to accumulate. Temperatures range about 15° BELOW average around that time. Find your winter jackets!

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.