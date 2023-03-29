CLEVELAND (WJW) – A cold front moves in this evening. Showers late afternoon change over into a wintry mix/snow (in spots mainly northeast) during the evening commute.
The window for precipitation will be brief, lasting around 3 hours, before moving out of the region.
Breezy conditions as the front passes. Gusts 25-45 mph. Watch for leftover slippery spots Thursday morning as temperatures drop into the 20s with clear skies and calmer winds. Wind chills will be in the upper teens to around 20.
