CLEVELAND (WJW) – A cold front moves in this evening. Showers late afternoon change over into a wintry mix/snow (in spots mainly northeast) during the evening commute.

The window for precipitation will be brief, lasting around 3 hours, before moving out of the region.

Breezy conditions as the front passes. Gusts 25-45 mph. Watch for leftover slippery spots Thursday morning as temperatures drop into the 20s with clear skies and calmer winds. Wind chills will be in the upper teens to around 20.

A stronger system will move in Friday into Saturday bringing more rain & windy condition

