CLEVELAND (WJW) – If you’re headed out this evening, bundle up. Temperatures will be seasonably cool, in the upper 30s, winds should stay light.

You may want the rain gear as we’ll have a rain/snow mix drifting across the area this evening as a weather system pulls off to the south.

Little to no accumulation expected, maybe a trace on grassy surfaces. Lingering flurries possible Saturday morning.

A seasonable last weekend of 2023 with another round of a wintry mix expected on New Year’s Eve.

Once the clipper passes, there will be a brief window of lake enhanced snow. This could produce an inch or two for some on New Year’s Day.

If you’re headed out to bring in the New Year, it’ll be cool, in the mid 30s and a few passing flurries and snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected and most should stay uneventful, weather-wise.

A quiet couple of days before our next system arrives Wednesday night. Scattered snow showers through Thursday morning with a colder airmass to follow.

