CLEVELAND (WJW) — Mostly cloudy will continue to be the weather setting overnight into Friday. Low tonight around 34 with a high Friday of 40.

Friday night there will be some rain mixed with snow but little or no accumulation and a low around 34 again.

A touch colder on this last weekend of the year. Nothing extreme with a wintry mix at times. Little to no accumulation into the New Year.

