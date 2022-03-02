Wintry mix changes to snow: The timing and how much to expect

****The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. . Please click here for the latest weather conditions*****

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A clipper moved in Wednesday evening and will continue through early Thursday, bringing a wintry mix that will change to snow and local lake effect.

There will be some light accumulation.

The colder air mass will drop temperatures into the lower 20s with wind chills in the teens Thursday morning. Watch for slick spots.

Temps will creep up a little Friday before a taste of spring weather this weekend.