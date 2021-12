CLEVELAND (WJW)– Tuesday starts off dry then another round of a wintry mix develops in the afternoon, timing 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Rainy conditions will prevail for our southern counties. Coating to 2 inches slushy accumulations anticipated. Watch out for slippery roadways!

Temperatures trending above average this last week of 2021. No major snow for the remainder of the year, and no travel worries as we ring in the New Year.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.