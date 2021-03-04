Wintertime feel: Overnight snow flurries possible followed by cold temps in the morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) — That oh-so-familiar wintertime feel has returned. A few snow flurries are possible in the overnight hours, but no accumulation is expected.

We’ll find ourselves waking up to temps in the upper teens and lower twenties Friday morning, but at least the sun will be out through the day!

The colder, below-average temperatures stick around into the weekend. There is a slight chance of lake-induced snow showers Saturday night, but otherwise, mostly quiet days will be upon us with sunshine.

We’re warming up to near 60° by midweek next week. Spring tease!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast