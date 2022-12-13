CLEVELAND (WJW) — Staying quiet overnight but cloudy and cold. Temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 20s by tomorrow morning.

A few spotty showers in our south and western communities Wednesday morning and afternoon but most of Northeast Ohio will stay dry through the day. Mostly cloudy and seasonal with highs in the low 40s.

We will see the rain late Wednesday night, closer to midnight, and into Thursday morning. It’ll start off as rain overnight Wednesday (mix in spots) into Thursday morning. Rain will continue through midday Thursday with rain becoming spotty later in the day as temperatures fall. Light snow Thursday night (minimal accumulation). Breezy with gusts reaching 35-40 mph at times during the day Thursday.

A few flurries Friday with snow showers Saturday (light accumulations). Another winter system early and late next week. Active storm track heading into Christmas weekend.

Take a look at the 8-Day below:

Our snow chances are climbing as we head into Christmas week. Stay tuned if we could see a white Christmas.