CLEVELAND (WJW) — Snow flurries will continue to fizzle out tonight as colder air moves in. Temperatures will fall into the teens by early tomorrow morning but feeling much colder. It’ll feel like the single digits in spots for the morning commute.

It won’t feel much better tomorrow afternoon. Highs will only climb into the mid 20s but feel colder with a breeze from the north. A few breaks of sunshine here in there through the clouds.

Overall temperature generally below normal this week.

Pretty quiet week ahead of us with just a few weak systems. Snowfall forecast for this week ahead:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

