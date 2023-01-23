Pockets of light lake-effect snow set up early Monday morning and continue through the afternoon. An additional dusting to 2″ in the high terrain east. It will be a slow accumulating snowfall today.

Here is a snapshot of snow totals around the area through Sunday at 7 pm.

There’s another similar system mid-week. This round will produce several inches of snow depending on track and the duration of wintry mix/rain.

Lake effect Thursday, a break Friday, light snow Saturday and another panhandle system Sunday/Monday of next week

These panhandle storm systems will strengthen over the next 2-3 weeks. As colder air heads east, snow/mix potential rises each time! Brief periods of milder air ahead of each system.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

