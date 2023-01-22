(WJW) — Northeast Ohio is getting slammed with snow on Sunday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued until 1 p.m. on Monday.

***

12:30 p.m. Expect lane closures on I-271 South beyond Cedar Road/Brainard Road after a crash.

12:05 p.m. A snow parking ban is in effect for the Village of La Grange.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports six crashes along I-71. Drivers are reminded to slow down and drive appropriately for the conditions.

11:45 a.m. The left lane is blocked on I-71 South beyond I-71 South to I-90 West, due to a crash. Here’s a look at the roadways in that area:

The following communities have issued snow emergencies:

Ashland County: Level 1 until further notice

Huron County: Level 1 until further notice

Parma: until further notice

Parma Heights: until 11 p.m.

Richland County: Level 1 until further notice

Wayne County: Level 1 is issued until further notice

The Ohio Department of Transportation has more than 920 crews out across Ohio.

***

Closings have not started to come in as of noon on Sunday. If they do, you can find closings here.



