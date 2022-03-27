CLEVELAND (WJW) — It may be spring, but winter weather has once again walloped Northeast Ohio.

While dozens of ODOT crews are out treating roadways, heavy snowfall in some areas is causing crashes and closing lanes.

9:05 a.m.:

Speeds are reduced on I-90 in both directions in Lake County due to winter weather.

Expect lane closures on I-90 West beyond SR-45/Warren to SR-534/Geneva, due to a crash.

Expect lane closures on I-76 West beyond County Rd 18 to SR-532, due to a crash.

Expect lane closures on I-76 West beyond SR-225/Alliance to SR-14/Alliance/Ravenna, due to a crash.

8:58 a.m.:

Shoulders are blocked on I-71 South beyond SR-18 to I-76/US-224 East, due to a crash.

The right lane is blocked on SR-8 North/SR-59 East beyond SR-261/Tallmadge Ave to Cuyahoga Falls Ave, due to a crash.

8:40 a.m.:

The left lane is blocked on I-480 East at I-80, due to a crash.

Expect lane closures on I-80 West (Ohio Turnpike) beyond I-71 to SR-10/Lorain Rd, due to a crash.

There is a crash on the ramp to Transportation Blvd/E 98th St from I-480 West.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued through 2 p.m. on Sunday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and inland Ashtabula Counties. These areas could see an additional 1-2 inches on Sunday on top of what’s already fallen totaling 3-6+ inches of accumulations when all is said and done on Monday.

SNOW REPORTS

SNOW REPORTS

How much do you have?

