CLEVELAND (WJW) — Quiet periods early Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s before lake effect snow sets up Wednesday late afternoon, evening and into early Thursday.
A lake effect snow warning has been issued for Ashtabula County from Wednesday at 7 p.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. with 6-9″ of accumulations expected.
Geauga and Lake counties are under a winter weather advisory from Wednesday at 7 p.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. with 3-6″ of accumulations expected.
Our main snowbelt regions expecting 3-6″, 1-3″ in the secondary snowbelt including Cleveland with less amounts south.
We should expect to see the heaviest snowfall from 10 p.m. Wednesday until sunrise on Thursday.
Well below normal temperatures are expected into the weekend.
Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: