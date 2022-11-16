CLEVELAND (WJW) — Quiet periods early Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s before lake effect snow sets up Wednesday late afternoon, evening and into early Thursday.

A lake effect snow warning has been issued for Ashtabula County from Wednesday at 7 p.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. with 6-9″ of accumulations expected.

Geauga and Lake counties are under a winter weather advisory from Wednesday at 7 p.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. with 3-6″ of accumulations expected.

Our main snowbelt regions expecting 3-6″, 1-3″ in the secondary snowbelt including Cleveland with less amounts south.

Futurecast from Wednesday noon through Thursday 6:30 a.m.

Futurecast from Thursday 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We should expect to see the heaviest snowfall from 10 p.m. Wednesday until sunrise on Thursday.

Well below normal temperatures are expected into the weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: