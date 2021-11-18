Winter weather alert: Rain this morning; snow tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There are winter weather alerts in effect for large portions of Northeast Ohio.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for inland Ashtabula County and all of Geauga County.

The Watch goes into effect Thursday evening and will be in effect through at least Friday morning.

Those areas could see between 4 to 7 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Good morning. Rain ending this morning. Lake effect snow begins this evening through early Fri morning. Most of the snow falls btw MIDNIGHT and 6AM. I like to use snowfall ranges vs single numbers. It describes the forecast much better @fox8news pic.twitter.com/hUDpB22cTD — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) November 18, 2021

The heaviest accumulations are expected between midnight and 7 a.m.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for Ashtabula County lakeshore, Cuyahoga, and Lake counties.

3 to 5 inches of snow, mostly lake effect, could fall from 7 p.m. Thursday through noon on Friday.

Temperatures will drop throughout the day Thursday.

Highs in the morning will be in the mid-40s. After lunch temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Lake effect will linger Friday morning before finally tapering off.

