CLEVELAND (WJW) – A winter weather advisory is still in effect for parts of our area until 1 a.m. Saturday. General lake effect snow and a wintry mix will continue before slowly coming to an end tonight.

Cold, breezy with some lingering snow tonight. We will see the action come to an end overnight with quiet conditions Saturday. Temperatures will be frigid tomorrow morning as we fall into the mid 20s.

A cloudy start to the day tomorrow. A lingering snowflake or two is possible early but the rest of the day will remain quiet.



Not as windy but still plenty cold with highs only in the upper 20s. Mostly to partly cloudy skies.



Chance to see a few more breaks of sun on Sunday with “warmer” temperatures.

Here are two snowfall forecast maps. Here’s what you can expect today through tonight.

Remember with temps between 28-32, initial melting and compacting will occur reducing actual snow depth.

Looking ahead to next week, we have two rain systems moving in as temperatures rebound into the 40s and near 50.

Back around the holidays, signals were pointing to a several week period of mild weather with a return to more continuous cold around the third week of January. The switch back to winter has been a slow one but not surprising. The take home message is the pattern is looking more consistently COLDER the last 10 days of the month.

