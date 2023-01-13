CLEVELAND (WJW) – A winter weather advisory is still in effect for parts of our area until 1 a.m. Saturday. General lake effect snow and a wintry mix will continue before slowly coming to an end tonight.
Cold, breezy with some lingering snow tonight. We will see the action come to an end overnight with quiet conditions Saturday. Temperatures will be frigid tomorrow morning as we fall into the mid 20s.
Here are two snowfall forecast maps. Here’s what you can expect today through tonight.
Back around the holidays, signals were pointing to a several week period of mild weather with a return to more continuous cold around the third week of January. The switch back to winter has been a slow one but not surprising. The take home message is the pattern is looking more consistently COLDER the last 10 days of the month.
Check the latest 8-Day Forecast.