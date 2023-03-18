CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect Saturday 5 p.m. through Sunday 2 p.m. with cold gusty winds and 2-4 inches (with a few spots closer to 5 inches) of snow in the snowbelt.

Most of the snowfall will occur between mid evening Saturday and sunrise Sunday.

Wind gusts of 25-35 mph possible with wind chills in the lower 20s.

Brisk and colder Saturday. A few scattered snow showers during the day with small accumulations (under a 1/2″), Temps well below normal.

Here’s the Saturday futurecast:

Temps will rise into the upper 30s on Sunday with more sunshine in the afternoon.

A look at Sunday’s futurecast:

Gradual moderation in temps in the week ahead.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.