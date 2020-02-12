Winter weather advisory through Thursday morning

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Geauga, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Erie, Sandusky and Ottawa counties from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.

More on the weather alerts here

Today started off dry and partly cloudy. Clouds thicken after lunch and by dinner, it’ll be snowing. Another panhandle low (6th storm system of the month) system will trek northeast into the area followed by a clipper tomorrow evening. Accumulations are likely Wednesday night and Thursday. Additional lake effect snow will be possible Thursday night into Friday.

Snow accumulations will range from 1-3″ south to 3-5″ north possible. Minor ice accumulation can’t be ruled out for the southern coverage area as well before it transitions to snow. We’ll keep you updated.