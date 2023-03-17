CLEVELAND (WJW) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Northeast Ohio.

Winter weather is expected for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties from Saturday afternoon until Sunday at 2 p.m. A few inches of snow are expected with 35 mph gusts.

Snowfall amounts range from 1-3″ in the snowbelt and about a trace to an inch everywhere else.

After a soggy Cleveland Saint Patrick’s Day parade stepped off, skies are trending drier for the afternoon, with breezy conditions with temperatures in the upper 40s.

A strong cold front moves through midday Friday with falling temps. Drying out, but a chilly late afternoon/evening. Wind gusts of 25-35 mph possible.

Temps will stay in the upper 20s Saturday with scattered snow showers. Lingering lake effect Saturday night/early Sunday.

Temperatures trend below normal again this upcoming weekend. Gradual moderation in temps mid week next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.