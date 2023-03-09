CLEVELAND (WJW) – Another quiet day today, but chilly, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Mix of sun and clouds through the day with quiet conditions. Enjoy the calm because our next system moves in overnight into early Friday.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Sandusky, Summit and Trumbull counties for 4 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday.

As it stands now, a wintry mix and then snow will move in tonight/early Friday morning before sunrise. Rain creeps up farther north by lunch so we cut back on snow accumulations for some. Here is the chronology for Friday:

By Friday night, we will change back into snow with accumulating snow for the snow belt region. Stay tuned to this forecast!

A burst of wet snow and a wintry mix Friday morning will put down a quick coating to 3″. Snowfall rates of an inch an hour possible, creating low visibility and slushy conditions on our roads tomorrow morning. Allow yourself some extra time and stay tuned for any school delays.

Snow will continue to accumulate through the day, especially for areas north of I-76 with some breaks. Lake effect snow will continue Friday night into Saturday allowing for higher amounts east. There will be some melting occurring as the snow falls. A preliminary look at snow totals through Saturday morning:

We are watching a second system for late Sunday into Monday, with a better chance for snow next week, including some lake effect Tuesday.

Long range outlook is showing below normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Scott’s long range outlook on February 23rd!

The pattern shift starts this week, with temperatures ranging 5-10° BELOW average. Highs in the mid 30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20’s. A brief warmup late next week.

