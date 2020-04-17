Winter weather advisory: Snow/rain mix will start late this morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio.

This is for Erie, Huron, Ottawa and Sandusky counties from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Areas there could receive two inches per hour at times making roads slippery and also cause visibility challenges.

Snow will start after 9 a.m.

The temperatures will warm up and some will see melting before the snow machine starts up again.

Areas south of Akron will likely only see rain.

Here’s hoping winter will be done after that.

There are some rays of hope in the 8-day forecast.

