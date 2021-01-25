Winter Weather Advisory: Snow and ice late tonight and through tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for much of Northeast Ohio.

It’s from 6 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday for Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, and Portage counties.

There could be black ice and slick roads.

Monday we’ll be cloudy and quiet through lunch.

Snow/icy mix north vs mix/rain south starting after 9PM. Light glaze of ice around midnight.

(Ice accumulation less than 0.10″)

Monday Night:Scattered rain and snow showers. Icy on untreated surfaces. An additional 1-2″.

Tuesday: Snow showers. SNOW TOTAL: T-2″

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: