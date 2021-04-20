Winter weather advisory: Snow accumulating overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A winter weather advisory is in effect for Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Huron, Medina, Richland and Ashland counties from midnight to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The mix to snow will be occurring throughout the evening hours.

Rain to mix to snow this evening…all snow by midnight.

General accumulations will occur tonight through mid morning Wednessday.

Winter Weather Advisory late tonight through 10am across portions of northern Ohio

Snow exits by mid morning. Some breaks of sun are expected west later in the day as temperatures rise to near 40 across portions of the area Wednesday inducing significant melting.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: