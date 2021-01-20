Winter Weather Advisory: Morning snow moves out; next system moves in Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 10 a.m. Wednesday for portions of Northeast Ohio.

It’s in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake counties.

The main concern is slippery roads.

Snow will continue to move southeast throughout the morning and slowly come to an end.

Temperatures will be falling as the front passes through.

We could see wind chills in the mid-teens.

There will be milder temperatures Thursday (35-40) ahead of the next cold front.

System #2: PM Friday/Lake effect Saturday (cold front) Small accumulations

System #3: Next Monday (larger system–heavier/wet snow). More details this weekend

Overall pattern continues to show multiple snow systems/bursts of cold impacting northern Ohio over the next week.