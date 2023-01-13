CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of our area until 1 a.m. Saturday. General lake effect snow will continue this morning. Temperatures remain between 30-34 degrees, so plenty of melting and slushy roads are expected.

Temperatures will continue to fall into the 28-32 degree range by late morning/afternoon. Snow will accumulate easier as the day continues. Today’s Forecast:

Here are two snowfall forecast maps. Here’s what you can expect today through tonight.

Remember with temps between 28-32, initial melting and compacting will occur reducing actual snow depth.

Temperatures are expected to rebound briefly early next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.