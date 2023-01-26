CLEVELAND (WJW) — The slushy, messy winter weather is behind us but we aren’t done just yet. We have a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued until 7 a.m. Friday mainly due to lake effect that will develop today into tonight.

Mainly wet pavement Thursday morning with pockets of light snow. Snow will continue on and off throughout the day with lake effect off of Lake Michigan and Erie later Thursday.

The snowbelt communities could see up to 6 inches of snow accumulations.

Another system from the west Friday with light snow later in the day:

Chance for a few more systems as we round out the month. Flurries will linger into Saturday with another chance for rain and snow on Sunday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

