CLEVELAND (WJW) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for some parts of Northeast Ohio.

The following counties could get an additional 2-4 inches with total accumulations of 4-6 inches, that have already fallen, until midnight tonight: Erie, Huron, Lorain and Medina.

It's been snowing in these counties all morning.

