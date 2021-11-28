Winter weather advisory issued for some Northeast Ohio counties as lake effect snow heads in

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio.

The NWS says lake effect snowfalls totaling anywhere from 2″-6″ from noon on Sunday until 7 a.m. on Monday are expected in these counties:

Ashtabula Inland

Cuyahoga

Geauga

Lake

The Ohio Department of Transportation says to be extra alert if you’re on the roadways today and to give their plow crews room to work.

Are you one of the millions hitting the road today? Be extra alert for quickly changing conditions especially in NE Ohio today. Plan ahead, allow extra time, and expect snow-covered roads at times during heavier snow showers. Please give our crews room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/klOXj7n5D9 — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) November 28, 2021

It does look like we dry out for a few days but stay cool on Monday and Tuesday. We will see rain showers on Wednesday in the lower 40s. Thursday and Friday also look mainly dry as we creep back to near average. Saturday could get messy with rain changing back to snow.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: