Winter weather advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Northeast Ohio this Thanksgiving weekend.
Starting Sunday at noon, residents of Ashtabula County (inland) and Geauga County can expect anywhere from 3-6 inches of snow through Monday at 7 a.m., the National Weather Service Cleveland said.
Those in that part of the state are asked to use caution while traveling and should be advised that the Monday morning commute could be affected.
