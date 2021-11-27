Winter weather advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Northeast Ohio this Thanksgiving weekend.

Starting Sunday at noon, residents of Ashtabula County (inland) and Geauga County can expect anywhere from 3-6 inches of snow through Monday at 7 a.m., the National Weather Service Cleveland said.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

📍 Geauga & Inland Ashtabula County

⏰ Noon Sunday to 7am Monday

❄️ 3-6" possible@fox8news pic.twitter.com/2HOqS85UBz — Jenn Harcher (@JennHarcher) November 27, 2021

Those in that part of the state are asked to use caution while traveling and should be advised that the Monday morning commute could be affected.

FOX 8 meteorologists forecast that much of Northeast Ohio can expect snow Saturday night as well. Find out more about that right here.