CLEVELAND (WJW) — After mostly mild weather this week, a winter weather advisory has been issued for two Northeast Ohio counties.

Starting 7 p.m. Saturday and lasting through 10 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service Cleveland is setting an advisory in Ottawa and Sandusky counties.

Mixed precipitation is on the way in these areas, along with 1-3 inches of snow and potentially up to a 10th of an inch of ice.

Drivers are asked to use caution on the roads as they are expected to be slick.