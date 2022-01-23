Winter Weather Advisory issued as steady snow blankets Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all counties in our viewing area through Sunday evening as a clipper and lake effect snow move through Northeast Ohio.

Those counties include: Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne.

For some, the advisory lasts through 4 p.m. For others, it’s 7 p.m. Find out more on our weather alerts page.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the entire area today. For the latest forecast click here:https://t.co/m9IwpLxkMPhttps://t.co/KLuJWD8Ywk@fox8news #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/Wure6HLLjY — Jenn Harcher (@JennHarcher) January 23, 2022

The snow will be steady throughout the day with some heavy pockets at times causing low roadway visibility and slick surfaces.

As we head into the late afternoon, the snow will become more scattered and start to wind down.

We’ll see widespread 2-5″ of snow for everyone. Those in our Snowbelt communities could get a tad more due to lake enhancement after the clipper moves through, leaving around 3-6″ total accumulations.

When the snow tapers off, it’s all about the cold temperatures once again when we’ll see actual temps in the single digits and wind chills below zero.

Another round of snow is on the way! Clipper #2 moves in after lunch on Monday bringing another 1-3″ to the area. Monday’s afternoon commute could get a little tricky in the travel department.

A bitter blast follows midweek. Temperatures will not get out the teens Wednesday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: