CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties until 1 a.m. Saturday.

General lake effect snow continues this morning. Temperatures remain between 30-34° and plenty of melting/slushy roads as expected.

Temperatures will continue to fall into the 28-32 degree range by late morning/afternoon. Snow will accumulate easier as the day continues.

Today’s Foxcast:

Here are two snowfall forecast maps. Here’s what you can expect Friday during the day through tonight.

Temps will rebound briefly early next week.

Back around the holidays, signals were pointing to a several week period of mild weather with a return to more continuous cold around the third week of January. The switch back to winter has been a slow one but not surprising. The take home message is the pattern is looking more consistently COLDER the last 10 days of the month.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

