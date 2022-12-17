CLEVELAND (WJW) – Scattered, light snow showers and flurries continue tonight. Most will be lighter, but some, especially lakeshore communities in the snow belt, will see more moderate to heavy snow showers.

Gusty lake effect snow showers through this weekend affecting mainly the shoreline of the snowbelt, thus a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for the shoreline of Ashtabula county where you could see 6″ of snow along with gusty winds, 35 mph.

Keep up with weather alerts here

Otherwise mainly cloudy this weekend with a few flurries flying but little to no accumulation likely for the rest of us.

We’ll be watching our eastern lakeshore communities closely tonight, a lake effect snow band drifts in. Accumulating snow likely along I-90 and north.

Here’s the latest snowfall forecast starting around 7 p.m. Saturday and tapering off by 2 p.m. Sunday.

Another winter system late next week. Snow chances climbing!

Colder temps showing up per our extended outlook (from November 21). Bundle up!

Our snow probability continues to climb as we head into Christmas week.

Christmas weather history:

It’s going to be the coldest Christmas in two decades! Temps in the teens with subzero wind chills likely. Stay warm!

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.