CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winter weather is back in Northeast Ohio. Lake effect snow will continue through Monday afternoon and wind chills remain in the teens.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued through 2 p.m. on Sunday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and inland Ashtabula Counties. These areas could see an additional 1-2 inches on Sunday on top of what’s already fallen totaling 3-6+ inches of accumulations when all is said and done on Monday.

SNOW REPORTS

How much do you have? Pics and reports welcome :)#SundayMorning @fox8news pic.twitter.com/W9YPjVVdBx — Jenn Harcher (@JennHarcher) March 27, 2022

Look for a roller coaster temperature pattern, lots of variety, as we look at the final few days of March and early April. 60s make a comeback by the middle of the week.

Here is the latest FOX 8 day forecast: