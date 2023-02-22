CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is issued Wednesday morning from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. (times vary by county) for possible slick road conditions as a wintry mix moves into the area.

Wednesday will be a bit messy with a wintry mix changing over into heavy rain through the first half of the day. Winds pick back up late Wednesday into Thursday.

A slushy light mix of rain, wet snowflakes and some light freezing rain move into the area during the late morning. A light accumulation is possible but will quickly melt away with added rainfall through the day. Pockets of heavier during the afternoon changing with heavy rain during the early evening. Rising temps.

Thanks to a warm front that will lift into the area, there will be a wide spread of temperatures.







Mostly dry Thursday and much warmer.

A massive temperatures drop from Thursday to Friday. Mostly dry Thursday then small pockets of lake effect Friday with small accumulations.



