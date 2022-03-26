CLEVELAND (WJW) — A winter weather advisory is issued for parts of Northeast Ohio as a lake effect snow system is expected to set up and blanket the area throughout the weekend.

Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties are under the advisory from noon Saturday until 2 p.m. on Sunday. These areas could see 4-6″ of accumulations.

Scattered snow showers today transitions to lake effect snow through midday Sunday. Plus, it’s windy and cold! Temperatures in the 30s today and 20s tomorrow.

The week ahead looks more like spring with temps reaching mid 50s and 60 but with that comes rain mid-week.

Here is the latest FOX 8 day forecast: