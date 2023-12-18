(WJW) – Want snow? It’s coming soon!

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 1 p.m. Monday and will run until 10 a.m. Tuesday for several Northeast Ohio counties including; Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lake, Medina, Portage, Summit, and Trumbull.

Here is the forecast timeline for Monday:

Morning: Overcast with drizzle.

Afternoon: Rain develops by midday. The temperature will fall in the afternoon with rain mixed with snow between 4-6 p.m. Slushy accumulates at the start of the evening commute.

Evening: Colder temperatures this evening (around 32 °) with general snow accumulations: 1-3″ by mid-evening. Winds will gust to 30 miles per hour.

Late Evening: Mid-20s late evening and overnight with a transition to lake effect snow. Additional accumulations: 2-4″ in the Snowbelt with less amounts elsewhere.

Snow ends by mid-morning Tuesday.

Monday Futurecast:

Snowfall: Most of this will occur after 4 p.m. with quick melting.

Winds gusting to 30+ mph later today.

Monday night, a brief period of lake effect snow into early Tuesday.

Total snowfall by 7 a.m.Tuesday:

Lake effect snow shuts down by 8 a.m Tuesday. Temperatures rise back into the 40s.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

Looking ahead: White Christmas chances are about gone, but rain will develop late Christmas Day into Tuesday, Dec. 26 followed by colder temps.

So far we’ve had 4.7″ of snow in Cleveland for the season. “Normal” snow for this point in the season is double that.

That said, the 10-year average is around 7 inches. Here are the lowest snowfall totals through the end of December and a look at how much snow was received AFTER January 1st of these years.

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.