Winter Weather Advisory: Freezing rain for morning commute

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 7 a.m.

This is for Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, and Wayne counties.

We’re seeing scattered rain and freezing rain this morning.

Temperatures have been steady between 32 and 35 degrees so wet pavement is the main issue. That said, watch for localized slick areas this morning.

Here’s a look at Futurecast to help you plan.

Futurecast

Tuesday: Drier conditions late morning into the afternoon. Scat’d flurries with some off and on snow showers this evening and tonight with light accumulations.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: